- Add: Boss God of Time
- Add: the fifth pass
- Add: more than 20 background music in the style of synthesizer wave and play randomly
- New: two kinds of shooting enemies
- New: multiple new random rooms
- New: bomb
- New: armor
- New: enemy's blood bar
- Add: hero damage determination formula
- New: upgrade three bullets
- New: attack power+1 rule
- New: achievements
- New: Support for Steam Deck
- Improvement: protagonist and art style
- Improvements: value adjustment
- Improvements: sound effect replacement
- Improvements: HP changed from text to blood bar UI
- Improvement: repair of some four-zone problems
- Delete: some rough brushes
- Delete: cancel the lead bullet to destroy the terrain
Under The Ghost Mountain update for 12 February 2023
v0.2 released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
