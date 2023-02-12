 Skip to content

Under The Ghost Mountain update for 12 February 2023

v0.2 released

Under The Ghost Mountain update for 12 February 2023

v0.2 released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add: Boss God of Time
  • Add: the fifth pass
  • Add: more than 20 background music in the style of synthesizer wave and play randomly
  • New: two kinds of shooting enemies
  • New: multiple new random rooms
  • New: bomb
  • New: armor
  • New: enemy's blood bar
  • Add: hero damage determination formula
  • New: upgrade three bullets
  • New: attack power+1 rule
  • New: achievements
  • New: Support for Steam Deck
  • Improvement: protagonist and art style
  • Improvements: value adjustment
  • Improvements: sound effect replacement
  • Improvements: HP changed from text to blood bar UI
  • Improvement: repair of some four-zone problems
  • Delete: some rough brushes
  • Delete: cancel the lead bullet to destroy the terrain

