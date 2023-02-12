Update - Feb. 12

Hi all,

Nothing major in this update, but there are a few fairly important bugfixes that I wanted to address. Most of these had to do with some work under the hood that went a bit awry.

Bugfixes/Changes:

Fixed crash when quitting to the main menu and starting a new game immediately afterwards.

Fixed issue where terrain effects weren't reloaded properly.

Fixed bug in which commander traits weren't being properly removed when reassigning them.

Fixed bug with dugout textures not changing to completed dugouts when finished building.

Fixed bug in which unseen wire in terrain would override the terrain type in the tile details window when Fog of War was enabled.

Units now reset to idle instead of attempting to build forever when out of tools.

Fixed potential crash when stealing supplies.

Thanks for playing!