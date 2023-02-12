 Skip to content

On The Western Front update for 12 February 2023

Update - Feb. 12

Share · View all patches · Build 10533819 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

Nothing major in this update, but there are a few fairly important bugfixes that I wanted to address. Most of these had to do with some work under the hood that went a bit awry.

Bugfixes/Changes:

  • Fixed crash when quitting to the main menu and starting a new game immediately afterwards.
  • Fixed issue where terrain effects weren't reloaded properly.
  • Fixed bug in which commander traits weren't being properly removed when reassigning them.
  • Fixed bug with dugout textures not changing to completed dugouts when finished building.
  • Fixed bug in which unseen wire in terrain would override the terrain type in the tile details window when Fog of War was enabled.
  • Units now reset to idle instead of attempting to build forever when out of tools.
  • Fixed potential crash when stealing supplies.

Thanks for playing!

