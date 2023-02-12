Update - Feb. 12

Hi all,
Nothing major in this update, but there are a few fairly important bugfixes that I wanted to address. Most of these had to do with some work under the hood that went a bit awry.
Bugfixes/Changes:
- Fixed crash when quitting to the main menu and starting a new game immediately afterwards.
- Fixed issue where terrain effects weren't reloaded properly.
- Fixed bug in which commander traits weren't being properly removed when reassigning them.
- Fixed bug with dugout textures not changing to completed dugouts when finished building.
- Fixed bug in which unseen wire in terrain would override the terrain type in the tile details window when Fog of War was enabled.
- Units now reset to idle instead of attempting to build forever when out of tools.
- Fixed potential crash when stealing supplies.
Thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update