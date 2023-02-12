RELEASE NOTES - v1.0.3

Balance

For each run, Story mode now gives +2 spare lives for Hard, and +4 spare lives for Casual. Other modes are as before.

The Psionic Cell cost of Overdrive has been increased from 1,2,3 to 2,4,6 (Lv1, Lv2 and Lv3).

Improvements

Perk - "Daze Mod - Targeting". Now targets large enemies instead of small enemies, with a +3s time bonus.

Added a main menu hint (right-hand panel) explaining that you have infinite respawns in co-op, so long as someone is still alive.

Proxy Mine improvement

It was tricky to avoid taking hits from your own mines in the heat of battle, so the following adjustments have been made:

Activation time (before trigger is possible) increased from 0.5s to 0.8s.

Trigger time (explosion delay after triggered) increased from 0.25s to 0.4s.

Fixes