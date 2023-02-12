One More Update

OWLMAN will release very soon, but before that I wanted to fix a few things in Where's Oswald. Details below:

ADDED Dynamic GI checkbox in options menu. Now also disables DFAO so playing without global illumination looks much more appealing. GI is much brighter than the non GI option, so you may not need the flashlight as often.

FIXED Oswald patrol in the sewer area. He no longer gives up and will continue to patrol until he's seen the player.

FIXED a second sky light was accidentally added in the Roam level, removing this may slightly boost performance.

ADJUSTED post processing to be uniform across each area. Lighting is also a little different to compensate for GI changes.

That's all for now. Be on the lookout for OWLMAN coming soon :)