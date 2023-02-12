Optimize the computer with dual screens. When playing games in full screen, it is forbidden to move the mouse to another screen
Optimization Lake filling can be done by area
Optimized flowerpots can be framed and placed in Jila
BUG Mousetips for buttons on game speed control toolbar are not translated
Optimized the "Threat" interface of the barracks, displaying the statistics list of monsters and enemies, and can locate them
New features Add facility "road sign", which can designate the location where merchants enter the map, and can be built on the edge of the map
Optimized to refresh the entire construction list after suspending the construction of facilities in batches.
Optimize the facilities that are suspended for construction, cancel the priority construction mark
领地：种田与征战 update for 12 February 2023
2-12 Bug fixes and experience optimization
