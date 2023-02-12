- Fixed the bug that monsters sometimes move backwards.
- Added a red blood effect when monsters die.
- Continued to fine-tune the movement speed of all characters.
- Added a new third-order weapon "Hell's Echo".
- Greatly optimized the game efficiency and reduced the stuttering phenomenon in the later stage of the game.
Legend of Feather update for 12 February 2023
V1.0.1.4 updata
Patchnotes via Steam Community
