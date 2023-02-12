 Skip to content

Legend of Feather update for 12 February 2023

V1.0.1.4 updata

  1. Fixed the bug that monsters sometimes move backwards.
  2. Added a red blood effect when monsters die.
  3. Continued to fine-tune the movement speed of all characters.
  4. Added a new third-order weapon "Hell's Echo".
  5. Greatly optimized the game efficiency and reduced the stuttering phenomenon in the later stage of the game.

