 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Endgame: Road To Salvation update for 12 February 2023

V0.862 Minor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10533555 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Survivors!

I just reached the "very positive" recent review milestone! I really appreciate the great feedback and support from all of you, it means the world to a small indie dev like me! I will look into your other suggestions for the next update, if have any more bug reports or feedback, let me know in the community forum.

This quick update focuses on a few bug reports from the community. I made some adjustments to the radio tracks, there were some errors in the controls screen that have been fixed, and the screwdriver activation code has been rewritten and should now work properly. Future updates should have more content/fixes unless some major bug is reported.

-Fixed screwdriver detection code, should now be able to easily detect objects in front of the character (sleeping bags/ tents, furniture, etc.)
-Fixed Controls, keyboard movement, rotate buildable left/right, and skills screen controls
-Lowered the company intro audio

Join IndieAnonGames on social media
TikTok- @indieanongames
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCblROKBoh3enSwgcTP0Q2tQ
Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/gaming/IndieAnon
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/indieanongames

Changed files in this update

Endgame: Road To Salvation Content Depot 1264921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link