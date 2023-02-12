 Skip to content

Paleon update for 12 February 2023

Paleon pre-Alpha 1.16.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Animal pen. Used for feeding, breeding and resting animals. The animal filter allows you to separate them into different pens.
  • Mood system. All settlers now have a happiness level. At the moment, settlers' happiness levels are influenced by not many factors. From negative: sleeping on the ground, eating raw food. From positive: sleeping in a hut, eating delicious food, being close to decorative buildings (at the moment, the Menger building is such a building, soon there will be many more).
  • Two-storey mudbrick house. Accommodates up to 8 settlers.

Updates/Changes:

  • The ability to hide/show categories in the storage UI.
  • New settlers arrive every 3-5 days, instead of 10-16 days.
  • The text color of the total amount of food changes to orange if it is equal to 0.
  • All animals only eat hay.
  • The barn has been removed (replaced by a pen).
  • Decreased nourishment of raisins (from 30 to 20), dried fish (from 50 to 30), dried meat (from 50 to 30).

