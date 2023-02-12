 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Air Traffic update for 12 February 2023

V2.14 Patch 2 Note

Share · View all patches · Build 10533503 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added an alternative to the Shift + MMB. You can now use Shift + Ctrl + double-click(LMB) the data block to reset its position.
  • Added a Skip button in the tutorials.

  • The routes are not redrawn when the order of the routes has been changed.

Changed files in this update

Air Traffic Depot 1861881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link