2023-02-12(v1.0.0)

[New Charts]

Poobool - Tutorial (NORMAL)



Ruya & KiTSUNE - Caffè Americano (NORMAL/HARD)



Claires - Pastel Moon (NORMAL/HARD)



Okumori - After rain (NORMAL)



[System changes and improvements]

The music pack system is added.



The "OK" judgment is added and the existing judgment range is adjusted.

Good play will be added. If all judgements are good or perfect, it will be good play.

The perfect score will be changed to 100.00%.



The color of the score shows your state, whether it is All perfect, Good Play, Full Combo, Clear, or Fail.

The rank system is added. (A+, A, B+, B+, C+, D)



From now on, Game background will be a gradation. (not solid color)

Input thread seperation feature is added. it will use more computing power, but judgements will be

more accurate.

You can adjust the sync in 0.001s.

If you press the Windows key when you play game, then the game will be paused automatically.

Game loading optimization: Modify loading logic to reduce loading time.

Added NVIDIA Low Latency.

[Changing the UI]

The setup UI will be renewed.

