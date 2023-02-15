SpeedRun mode Available NOW!

We hope you all have a wonderful nightmare today.

Thank you for your interest in the SpeedRun mode that we introduced in this article recently.

Thanks to the many people who have played the mode and provided us with various suggestions for improvement.

Based on the feedback we received, we have made the following improvements

"SpeedRun mode (beta 2)" has been released!

■Improvements

Adjusted to display elapsed time (stops during demo and loading)

Adjusted to display regulations.

Adjusted text to be larger during demo scenes.

Fixed highscore registration dialog not to appear.

We'd really appreciate it if you'd give <Beta 2> a try and post your feedback in this thread!

Also, for those of you who haven't played it yet, here it is again.

■How to set the SpeedRun mode

Go to the the NeverAwake gamepage in the Steam client (library).

Select "Properties" from the gear icon on the right side of the screen.

Type "-enable-speedrun" in the launch options on the General screen.

Launch the game of NeverAwake.

If you see "SPEED RUN MODE" under "GAME START", success!

■SpeedRun Mode Specifications

Initially equipped with "Candy".

Almost all accessories are available for purchase from the start.

Tutorial and some demos cut.

Save data is not saved and does not affect existing data in progress.

Our team will continue to work hard to make the game even better.

Thank you very much for your continued support!

We wish you have a good nightmares!