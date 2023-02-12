1.6.3.0 Beta 1

Additions
-
New Bumper Skins
-- In Love
-- Surprised
-- Angry
-- Neutral
-
New Ball Skins
-- Heart
-- Pride
-- Slava Ukraini
Changes
- Changed all UI elements
- Updated to Unity 2022.2.5f1
Technical Changes
-
Completely rewrote the skins system
-- You can now "recolour" skins using the "recolour" system
-- Added the groundwork for the "money" system
---- Note, "pings" the in-game currency will not be purchasable for real world currency.
---- "Pings" will also be the way in which skins will be purchased. Players will also start with at least 100 pings, which will be enough to purchase all the skins currently within the game.
---- Certain skins will remain free, however will still need to be unlocked through the store
-
Changed various parts of the main games code in preparation for the next big update.
Fixes
- Ball skin can now be disabled
Achievement and Stat changes/updates
- Added _player_highestscore
-- Currently does nothing, will have a purpose in a future update
- Added _total_playerscore
-- This will replace the _highest_againstai score in a future update.
Both "stats" will exist for the next few updates to ensure currently earnt achievements and stats remain earnt in the next updateWill be adding a function to bring the value from the old "stat" to the new "stat", this however does not exist just yet.
- Added _total_aiscore
-- This will replace the _highest_aiscore score in a future update.
Both "stats" will exist for the next few updates to ensure currently earnt achievements and stats remain earnt in the next updateWill be adding a function to bring the value from the old "stat" to the new "stat", this however does not exist just yet.
Changed files in this update