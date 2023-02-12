 Skip to content

Victim update for 12 February 2023

Path 1.8.3 for February 11th 2023

Build 10533444 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added 4 more Achievements

-Added to the design of the Future Void

-Added a few more Item Display Cards to accompany specific items

-Adjusted some logic

-Coordinate Fixes

