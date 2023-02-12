V0.862 Minor Update

Hello Survivors!

I just reached the "very positive recent reviews" milestone! I really appreciate the great feedback and support from all of you, it means the world to a small indie dev like me! I will look into your other suggestions for the next update, if have any more bug reports or feedback, let me know in the community forum.

This quick update focuses on a few bug reports from the community. I made some adjustments to the radio tracks, there were some errors in the controls screen that have been fixed, and the screwdriver activation code has been rewritten and should now work properly. Future updates should have more content/fixes unless some major bug is reported.

-Fixed screwdriver detection code, should now be able to easily detect objects in front of the character (sleeping bags/ tents, furniture, etc.)

-Fixed Controls, keyboard movement, rotate buildable left/right, and skills screen controls

-Lowered the company intro audio

