Build 10533262 · Last edited 13 February 2023 – 02:09:20 UTC

WARNING: Save files made in this branch cannot be loaded into older versions of the game!

-Fixes crash if Icari hits a missile and dies mid-melee

-Fixes visual issue with Ava's pulse DMG upgrade in R&D

-Fixes bug with Claude's gravity gun not generating hate

-Fixes bug where Divine Prayer Full Forward gave incorrect buff

-New Game+ difficulty adjusted a bit