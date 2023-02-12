The elevation and depression of gun is now perform the same as the data. In previous version,it performs larger than the data. The turret fixed max traverse range.
Panzer War:Definitely Edition (Cry of War) update for 12 February 2023
Turet & Gun Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Default Depot 798841
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update