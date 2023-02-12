- Fixed a bug in the behavior of NPCs and crashes after the location "Shopping Center Surroundings"
- Fixed the volume of some voice files
- Added new weapon draw sounds
- Removed some unused resources
- Fixed minor technical bugs
SALVATIONLAND update for 12 February 2023
Patch 0.9.7-1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
SALVATIONLAND Content Depot 1807591
