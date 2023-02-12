 Skip to content

SALVATIONLAND update for 12 February 2023

Patch 0.9.7-1

Patch 0.9.7-1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug in the behavior of NPCs and crashes after the location "Shopping Center Surroundings"
  • Fixed the volume of some voice files
  • Added new weapon draw sounds
  • Removed some unused resources
  • Fixed minor technical bugs

