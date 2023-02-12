 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beneath Her Starry Sky update for 12 February 2023

Hotfix February 11, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10533055 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a potentially large bug with a Captain Marlowe dialogue option that didn't want to go away, even after asking politely. Anyone impacted, please select a dialogue option in the affected menu and it will redirect you to the proper spot now, hiding the menu properly. However, it might also send you back in time if you've progressed. My humblest apologies!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2241221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link