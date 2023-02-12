Fixed a potentially large bug with a Captain Marlowe dialogue option that didn't want to go away, even after asking politely. Anyone impacted, please select a dialogue option in the affected menu and it will redirect you to the proper spot now, hiding the menu properly. However, it might also send you back in time if you've progressed. My humblest apologies!
Beneath Her Starry Sky update for 12 February 2023
Hotfix February 11, 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
