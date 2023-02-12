 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Elkabir update for 12 February 2023

New maps and missions have been added

Share · View all patches · Build 10533041 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via steamstore-a.akamaihd.net

[img]{STEAM_APP_IMAGE}/extras/elkabir-1.1.jpg[/img]

what's new

  • In this update, a new map has been added that is full of many fun missions
    New characters and missions have been added
    Work has been going on for four months on this update. I hope everyone will try it. We hope you like the new additions to the game
    All previous problems have been fixed and the quality of the images in the main menu of the game has been improved
    We are currently working on the rest of the new updates in this update

Changed files in this update

Depot 2155741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link