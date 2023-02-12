New maps and missions have been added

[img]{STEAM_APP_IMAGE}/extras/elkabir-1.1.jpg[/img]
what's new
- In this update, a new map has been added that is full of many fun missions
New characters and missions have been added
Work has been going on for four months on this update. I hope everyone will try it. We hope you like the new additions to the game
All previous problems have been fixed and the quality of the images in the main menu of the game has been improved
We are currently working on the rest of the new updates in this update
Changed files in this update