Heraldry and visual update 12 February 2023

Hello everyone,
This update contains visual enhancements further pushing the game towards a brighter and more detailed look. The game is sharper, has less fog and more colors. I also adjusted the lighting to be a bit brighter during bad weather. It also contains new house models and a swamp siege test battle that can randomly occur when playing a siege quick battle.
The biggest change is the heraldry system. You can now manually choose 3 colors and build up your heraldry using 3 layers. This allows for more creativity and allows a more historical representation.
Full changelog:
- Rework heraldry system: support for 3 colored layers
- allow player to select specific heraldry colors
- Reduce game fog / Tweak lighting
- Increase default game TAA sharpening
- Add new village models
- Add new tree models
- Add swamp siege test level
- Fix siege projectiles not killing units
- Add stones and shrubs to dirt
- Add pebbles to sand
- Fix AI formations making constant move noises during sieges
- Defending siege player can sally out, rush out of gate and start battle
- Fix defensive catapult flee distance, should now flee when enemy breaches the walls
- Remove middle mouse button zoom
- Remove slowmotion effects except a subtle effect during executions
- Prevent AI from selecting non playable lords in quick battle
- Further optimize save files
- Add new scene for main menu
- Add new Scene and UI for customization
- Fix archer stakes not deploying for defending players outside of siege battles
- Fix loading screen from afterbattle screen to campaign map
- Implement more historically accurate maces
- Add new heraldry for Brederode
- Add new heraldry for Amstel
- Rework Utrecht heraldry to be more historically accurate
- Set Archer draw sidearm animation to only affect upperbody
- Fix one handed no shield animations
- set correct heraldry color for simpler horse saddles
- Fix officers unit classes to be compatible with their portrait
- Only show order controls when you can use them during siege
- Fix Saddle rigging
- fix no saddle horse material show AO lines from saddle
- Rotate west friesland heraldry the right way
- Fix enemy lord not dying
- Fix siege night battles ending battle
If you have questions, suggestions and bugs to report. Feel free to open a topic in the discussions or join the discord at: https://discord.gg/Ucm4fCDwz3
Thank you for all the support so far!
Changed files in this update