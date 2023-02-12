 Skip to content

Voor de kroon update for 12 February 2023

Heraldry and visual update 12 February 2023

This update contains visual enhancements further pushing the game towards a brighter and more detailed look. The game is sharper, has less fog and more colors. I also adjusted the lighting to be a bit brighter during bad weather. It also contains new house models and a swamp siege test battle that can randomly occur when playing a siege quick battle.

The biggest change is the heraldry system. You can now manually choose 3 colors and build up your heraldry using 3 layers. This allows for more creativity and allows a more historical representation.

Full changelog:

  • Rework heraldry system: support for 3 colored layers
  • allow player to select specific heraldry colors
  • Reduce game fog / Tweak lighting
  • Increase default game TAA sharpening
  • Add new village models
  • Add new tree models
  • Add swamp siege test level
  • Fix siege projectiles not killing units
  • Add stones and shrubs to dirt
  • Add pebbles to sand
  • Fix AI formations making constant move noises during sieges
  • Defending siege player can sally out, rush out of gate and start battle
  • Fix defensive catapult flee distance, should now flee when enemy breaches the walls
  • Remove middle mouse button zoom
  • Remove slowmotion effects except a subtle effect during executions
  • Prevent AI from selecting non playable lords in quick battle
  • Further optimize save files
  • Add new scene for main menu
  • Add new Scene and UI for customization
  • Fix archer stakes not deploying for defending players outside of siege battles
  • Fix loading screen from afterbattle screen to campaign map
  • Implement more historically accurate maces
  • Add new heraldry for Brederode
  • Add new heraldry for Amstel
  • Rework Utrecht heraldry to be more historically accurate
  • Set Archer draw sidearm animation to only affect upperbody
  • Fix one handed no shield animations
  • set correct heraldry color for simpler horse saddles
  • Fix officers unit classes to be compatible with their portrait
  • Only show order controls when you can use them during siege
  • Fix Saddle rigging
  • fix no saddle horse material show AO lines from saddle
  • Rotate west friesland heraldry the right way
  • Fix enemy lord not dying
  • Fix siege night battles ending battle

If you have questions, suggestions and bugs to report. Feel free to open a topic in the discussions or join the discord at: https://discord.gg/Ucm4fCDwz3

Thank you for all the support so far!

