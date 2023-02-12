Heraldry and visual update 12 February 2023

Hello everyone,

This update contains visual enhancements further pushing the game towards a brighter and more detailed look. The game is sharper, has less fog and more colors. I also adjusted the lighting to be a bit brighter during bad weather. It also contains new house models and a swamp siege test battle that can randomly occur when playing a siege quick battle.

The biggest change is the heraldry system. You can now manually choose 3 colors and build up your heraldry using 3 layers. This allows for more creativity and allows a more historical representation.

Full changelog:

Rework heraldry system: support for 3 colored layers

allow player to select specific heraldry colors

Reduce game fog / Tweak lighting

Increase default game TAA sharpening

Add new village models

Add new tree models

Add swamp siege test level

Fix siege projectiles not killing units

Add stones and shrubs to dirt

Add pebbles to sand

Fix AI formations making constant move noises during sieges

Defending siege player can sally out, rush out of gate and start battle

Fix defensive catapult flee distance, should now flee when enemy breaches the walls

Remove middle mouse button zoom

Remove slowmotion effects except a subtle effect during executions

Prevent AI from selecting non playable lords in quick battle

Further optimize save files

Add new scene for main menu

Add new Scene and UI for customization

Fix archer stakes not deploying for defending players outside of siege battles

Fix loading screen from afterbattle screen to campaign map

Implement more historically accurate maces

Add new heraldry for Brederode

Add new heraldry for Amstel

Rework Utrecht heraldry to be more historically accurate

Set Archer draw sidearm animation to only affect upperbody

Fix one handed no shield animations

set correct heraldry color for simpler horse saddles

Fix officers unit classes to be compatible with their portrait

Only show order controls when you can use them during siege

Fix Saddle rigging

fix no saddle horse material show AO lines from saddle

Rotate west friesland heraldry the right way

Fix enemy lord not dying

Fix siege night battles ending battle

If you have questions, suggestions and bugs to report. Feel free to open a topic in the discussions or join the discord at: https://discord.gg/Ucm4fCDwz3

Thank you for all the support so far!