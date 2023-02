Fixed a bug where zombies would sometimes not look at the character when returning from a different place.

Fixed a bug where you could do duplicate Fortified Houses’ quests by clicking a different button quickly.

Added a Fighting Knife to items that SWAT Zombies can drop.

Thank you for reporting the bugs! If you have any problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email (ingeon.shin@gmail.com). Thank you.

Best,

In-geon