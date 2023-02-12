 Skip to content

Drift Experience Japan update for 12 February 2023

UPDATE 1.2.1 - settings & gamepad

Build 10532967

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEWS:
Hello drifters!
I'm still working on the controls to give you the best possible experience.
THANK YOU for leaving me feedback. I'll take your suggestions and work on them.
A larger game version is also in development!

ADDED in ːsteamthisːUpdate 1.2.1 ːsteamthisː:

  • settings menu (main & ingame)
  • gamepad support (custom. only with mouse)

FIXED in ːsteamthisːUpdate 1.2.1ːsteamthisː:

  • removed stickers / graphics due to incompatibility (temporary)
  • slightly enhanced controls

