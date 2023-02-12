UPDATE 1.2.1 - settings & gamepad

NEWS:

Hello drifters!

I'm still working on the controls to give you the best possible experience.

THANK YOU for leaving me feedback. I'll take your suggestions and work on them.

A larger game version is also in development!

ADDED in ːsteamthisːUpdate 1.2.1 ːsteamthisː:

settings menu (main & ingame)

gamepad support (custom. only with mouse)

FIXED in ːsteamthisːUpdate 1.2.1ːsteamthisː: