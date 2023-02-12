UPDATE 1.2.1 - settings & gamepad

NEWS:
Hello drifters!
I'm still working on the controls to give you the best possible experience.
THANK YOU for leaving me feedback. I'll take your suggestions and work on them.
A larger game version is also in development!
ADDED in ːsteamthisːUpdate 1.2.1 ːsteamthisː:
- settings menu (main & ingame)
- gamepad support (custom. only with mouse)
FIXED in ːsteamthisːUpdate 1.2.1ːsteamthisː:
- removed stickers / graphics due to incompatibility (temporary)
- slightly enhanced controls
Changed files in this update