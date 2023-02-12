- [Part 1+] Attached parasite fluid mutations quantity usage quantities changed (merged - 10, not merged - 20)
- [Part 2]
homepassages not existing bugfix
- [Part 1] Audio error fix on
capturedbad end
- [Part 1+] “Preferences” renamed to “Sexual Preferences” and moved below right after “Others” NPC info.
- [Sex acts]
Fellatioact got a separate action for non-MC characters executing auto-encounter on room enter - MC will be put to do
Fellatiofor them. Current
Fellatiooption renamed to
Perform Fellatio.
- [Sex acts] On during
missionaryact hidden vaginal parasite exposure is now notified by a prompt
- [Part 2] Fixed social relations between Chet/Chloe and Quinn so that they don’t have sex on during the night events when player did not visit Quinn before
- [Part 2] Amy _cont_location fix on brain infestation event
- [Part 1+] Fixed occurrence of not interactable areas around the movable map boxes
- [Part 2+ Night Events] When npc’s don't accept a parasite, gain additionally +1 to the detection meter
- [Part 2+] Day Event not infected “NPC behaves as normally as possible” now does not increase resistance
Parasite Infection update for 12 February 2023
Update r1.22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Parasite Infection Content Depot 1707781
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update