 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Parasite Infection update for 12 February 2023

Update r1.22

Share · View all patches · Build 10532912 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • [Part 1+] Attached parasite fluid mutations quantity usage quantities changed (merged - 10, not merged - 20)
  • [Part 2] home passages not existing bugfix
  • [Part 1] Audio error fix on captured bad end
  • [Part 1+] “Preferences” renamed to “Sexual Preferences” and moved below right after “Others” NPC info.
  • [Sex acts] Fellatio act got a separate action for non-MC characters executing auto-encounter on room enter - MC will be put to do Fellatio for them. Current Fellatio option renamed to Perform Fellatio.
  • [Sex acts] On during missionary act hidden vaginal parasite exposure is now notified by a prompt
  • [Part 2] Fixed social relations between Chet/Chloe and Quinn so that they don’t have sex on during the night events when player did not visit Quinn before
  • [Part 2] Amy _cont_location fix on brain infestation event
  • [Part 1+] Fixed occurrence of not interactable areas around the movable map boxes
  • [Part 2+ Night Events] When npc’s don't accept a parasite, gain additionally +1 to the detection meter
  • [Part 2+] Day Event not infected “NPC behaves as normally as possible” now does not increase resistance

Changed files in this update

Parasite Infection Content Depot 1707781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link