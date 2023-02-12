Patch 1.0.3 Is Live

Hi awesome people! The patch 1.0.3 brings some much-needed changes to the game's difficulty, especially for new players:
DIFFICULTY AND BALANCING
- Timer/Favor no longer kills the player when it reaches zero by default. Favor is still the primary scoring stat of the game and slowly diminishes over time - and is gained by killing enemies. Losing it can now only hurt your pride.
- Deadly Timer kicks in automatically once the player have reached Round 10, but it can be turned off completely in the Settings menu.
Dev Note: We got a lot of feedback regarding the punishing timer mechanic. While the instant death was meant to promote a more aggressive play, it impacted new players in the negative way - punishing them for taking time to learn the game and enemy behavior patterns. We decided to keep it as an optional rule for more challenging and hectic runs.
- Enemies get progressively more challenging after Round 13.
- Increased Wraith damage.
- Reduced Stamina cost for Heavy Attack.
FIXES
- Fixed an issue where dying from traps would show incorrect stats on the death screen. We want traps to ruin your runs, not your stats.
- Fixed an issue where players would accidentally start their first run from the welcome tutorial screen and bypass the initial training.
CONTENT
- Added new tutorial screens in line with the new mechanic changes.
Changed files in this update