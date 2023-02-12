 Skip to content

Lawbringer update for 12 February 2023

Patch 1.0.3 Is Live

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi awesome people! The patch 1.0.3 brings some much-needed changes to the game's difficulty, especially for new players:

DIFFICULTY AND BALANCING
  • Timer/Favor no longer kills the player when it reaches zero by default. Favor is still the primary scoring stat of the game and slowly diminishes over time - and is gained by killing enemies. Losing it can now only hurt your pride.
  • Deadly Timer kicks in automatically once the player have reached Round 10, but it can be turned off completely in the Settings menu.

Dev Note: We got a lot of feedback regarding the punishing timer mechanic. While the instant death was meant to promote a more aggressive play, it impacted new players in the negative way - punishing them for taking time to learn the game and enemy behavior patterns. We decided to keep it as an optional rule for more challenging and hectic runs.

  • Enemies get progressively more challenging after Round 13.
  • Increased Wraith damage.
  • Reduced Stamina cost for Heavy Attack.
FIXES
  • Fixed an issue where dying from traps would show incorrect stats on the death screen. We want traps to ruin your runs, not your stats.
  • Fixed an issue where players would accidentally start their first run from the welcome tutorial screen and bypass the initial training.
CONTENT
  • Added new tutorial screens in line with the new mechanic changes.

