Weekly Update #9: Charging through forests

Hello everyone!

This is a bigger update, I missed my target last week so this is 2 updates on the same day.

Progress:

Steam cloud, Cards, Achievements!

Battle location text on battle start

terrain affects charges ( I'll need to work on the VFX for more difficult terrains, it's not clear I think )

units are protected from charges in woods/buildings

balance changes (shortbows nerfed, AI harder, more Bread )

max Morale is 8. This is temporary, when the next shops in town are available, it will make more sense!

company popup can be opened ANYWHERE

TRUE damage from Morale Panic

more info about Terrain on mouse hover

new desertion system

various bugfixes you reported

Fish trade button is now different during battle placement for fortifications

fortifications have different skills, they can break charges now

I'm not 100% sure about some changes, pretty sure I'll have to play more to see how the game plays now.

Anyway, I hope you'll have fun, thanks for playing the game! ːsteamhappyː