Winter Falling update for 12 February 2023

Weekly Update #9: Charging through forests

Share · View all patches · Build 10532828 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!
This is a bigger update, I missed my target last week so this is 2 updates on the same day.

Progress:

  • Steam cloud, Cards, Achievements!
  • Battle location text on battle start
  • terrain affects charges ( I'll need to work on the VFX for more difficult terrains, it's not clear I think )
  • units are protected from charges in woods/buildings
  • balance changes (shortbows nerfed, AI harder, more Bread )
  • max Morale is 8. This is temporary, when the next shops in town are available, it will make more sense!
  • company popup can be opened ANYWHERE
  • TRUE damage from Morale Panic
  • more info about Terrain on mouse hover
  • new desertion system
  • various bugfixes you reported
  • Fish trade button is now different during battle placement for fortifications
  • fortifications have different skills, they can break charges now

I'm not 100% sure about some changes, pretty sure I'll have to play more to see how the game plays now.
Anyway, I hope you'll have fun, thanks for playing the game! ːsteamhappyː

