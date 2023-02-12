Weekly Update #9: Charging through forests

Hello everyone!
This is a bigger update, I missed my target last week so this is 2 updates on the same day.
Progress:
- Steam cloud, Cards, Achievements!
- Battle location text on battle start
- terrain affects charges ( I'll need to work on the VFX for more difficult terrains, it's not clear I think )
- units are protected from charges in woods/buildings
- balance changes (shortbows nerfed, AI harder, more Bread )
- max Morale is 8. This is temporary, when the next shops in town are available, it will make more sense!
- company popup can be opened ANYWHERE
- TRUE damage from Morale Panic
- more info about Terrain on mouse hover
- new desertion system
- various bugfixes you reported
- Fish trade button is now different during battle placement for fortifications
- fortifications have different skills, they can break charges now
I'm not 100% sure about some changes, pretty sure I'll have to play more to see how the game plays now.
Anyway, I hope you'll have fun, thanks for playing the game! ːsteamhappyː
Changed files in this update