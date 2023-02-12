Difficulty modes added.
Current mode is called Hard Mode, and a new easier mode is called Normal Mode.
The game will start with normal mode selected.
The difficulty modes can be changed here: Main Menu -> Extra -> Difficulty
Mushroom Musical update for 12 February 2023
