Mushroom Musical update for 12 February 2023

Difficulty modes added.

Current mode is called Hard Mode, and a new easier mode is called Normal Mode.
The game will start with normal mode selected.
The difficulty modes can be changed here: Main Menu -> Extra -> Difficulty

