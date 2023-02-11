 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sand: A Superfluous Game update for 11 February 2023

Weapon Lockers

Share · View all patches · Build 10532608 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change Log 2/11:
Added weapon lockers to the game. These will allow you to store weapons that camp mates will use during raids. Right now they will assign them to the camp mates randomly. The guard profession still works as usual (provides a free shotgun). I will be work improving this system in the future. If a camp mate does not have a weapon locker it will use its default weapon for its current profession. Some weapons might not work correctly; let me know if they are bugged.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1748331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link