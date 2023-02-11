Change Log 2/11:

Added weapon lockers to the game. These will allow you to store weapons that camp mates will use during raids. Right now they will assign them to the camp mates randomly. The guard profession still works as usual (provides a free shotgun). I will be work improving this system in the future. If a camp mate does not have a weapon locker it will use its default weapon for its current profession. Some weapons might not work correctly; let me know if they are bugged.