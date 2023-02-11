 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 11 February 2023

0.12.7

Share · View all patches · Build 10532561 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Some font changes
  • Fixed weapons with ammo capacity+ not starting with a full magazine the first round after purchase
  • Weapon tooltips now show damage type\
  • Frostburn helix model
  • Fixed the card layout breaking when there were 3 gun slots
  • Fixed arrows colliding with coins
  • Fixed crash if active relic was dropped in loot

Changed files in this update

Depot 2139441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link