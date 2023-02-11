- Some font changes
- Fixed weapons with ammo capacity+ not starting with a full magazine the first round after purchase
- Weapon tooltips now show damage type\
- Frostburn helix model
- Fixed the card layout breaking when there were 3 gun slots
- Fixed arrows colliding with coins
- Fixed crash if active relic was dropped in loot
The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 11 February 2023
0.12.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update