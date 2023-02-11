 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Punch Pad Workout update for 11 February 2023

Music Workout Mode Added

Share · View all patches · Build 10532507 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new mode, 'Music Workout', has been added. There are 3 in game tracks to choose from and you can also generate workouts from your own music located in the folder you have set.

Changed files in this update

Punch Pad Workout Content Depot 909221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link