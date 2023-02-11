Build 343 Guilty Spark

Ok it's not Halo related but by random chance this update landed on at build number! So here's the rundown for today's update:

Honeypot Unlock, Level Unlock and Vehicle Unlock badges only appear if the Finish Line criteria was met and/or if a Honeypot was unlocked during the race.

FYI 1st place is now required to unlock vehicles, 3rd place to unlock levels. Leave a message on the Steam Page forum if specific levels are making this too difficult, we will be balancing the entire upcoming week.

Vehicle Selection Screen viewport spacing is centered in 1 Player Mode, and the gap between P1 and P2 viewports is centered as well.

Main Menu buttons now have a separate sound for Hovering over a button.

Player cameras now collide with vehicles and the environment to prevent view clipping.

Boost Overload now respawns the player if they overload the Boost Meter.

Destroyed vehicle debris (wheels and teddy bear for now) are persistent throughout the race.

Thank you for your support and make sure to spread the word about MotorCubs RC!