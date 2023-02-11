- added new volume settings for sound and music
- added support for TV remote control so you can play directly on TV without additional hardware
- fixed sporadic layout bug when using controller in the settings menu
Magic Bubbles update for 11 February 2023
1.15
Patchnotes via Steam Community
