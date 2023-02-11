 Skip to content

Magic Bubbles update for 11 February 2023

1.15

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added new volume settings for sound and music
  • added support for TV remote control so you can play directly on TV without additional hardware
  • fixed sporadic layout bug when using controller in the settings menu

