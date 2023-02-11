 Skip to content

Kinetic: Break All Limits Playtest update for 11 February 2023

Patch 2/11/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10532469 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed the tutorial from crashing on load
-Cleaned up the text within the tutorial to reflect the current mechanics.
-Fixed an editor crash when clicking certain textboxes
-Parallel race fix coming next patch

