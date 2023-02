Share · View all patches · Build 10532454 · Last edited 12 February 2023 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Additional work done to the AI: I've made small tweaks and adjustments to make each fight as dynamic but yet as fair as possible.

More music added to the game.

Fixed bug with final boss:

Superman attack would cause damage to player even if it was interrupted, this should now be fixed.