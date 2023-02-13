1.5 - Camera controls and polish

Hey,
Here is a small update to fix some minor issues I have been noticing on streams and playthroughs. There is still some very minor issues that I plan on fixing later.
- A new feature for gamepad users : You can now move the camera around with the right stick. This will help to plan ahead when trying to solve a puzzle.
- Added a small new mechanic at the very last door to ensure that the player ends with the right key
- Fixed some small visual issues in the background.
- Fixed a missing word in multiple languages in one of the tutorial panel.
- Fixed the translation of "music" in the credit not being displayed correctly.
- Slightly reworked two levels to avoid being able to complete them in a simpler, not intended way.
- Fixed an issue preventing the last air stream of pushing the player upward fast enough.
