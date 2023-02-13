1.5 - Camera controls and polish

Hey,

Here is a small update to fix some minor issues I have been noticing on streams and playthroughs. There is still some very minor issues that I plan on fixing later.

A new feature for gamepad users : You can now move the camera around with the right stick. This will help to plan ahead when trying to solve a puzzle.

Added a small new mechanic at the very last door to ensure that the player ends with the right key

Fixed some small visual issues in the background.

Fixed a missing word in multiple languages in one of the tutorial panel.

Fixed the translation of "music" in the credit not being displayed correctly.

Slightly reworked two levels to avoid being able to complete them in a simpler, not intended way.

Fixed an issue preventing the last air stream of pushing the player upward fast enough.