100 Keys To Your Heart update for 13 February 2023

1.5 - Camera controls and polish

Share · View all patches · Build 10532385 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey,
Here is a small update to fix some minor issues I have been noticing on streams and playthroughs. There is still some very minor issues that I plan on fixing later.

  • A new feature for gamepad users : You can now move the camera around with the right stick. This will help to plan ahead when trying to solve a puzzle.
  • Added a small new mechanic at the very last door to ensure that the player ends with the right key
  • Fixed some small visual issues in the background.
  • Fixed a missing word in multiple languages in one of the tutorial panel.
  • Fixed the translation of "music" in the credit not being displayed correctly.
  • Slightly reworked two levels to avoid being able to complete them in a simpler, not intended way.
  • Fixed an issue preventing the last air stream of pushing the player upward fast enough.

