Update 0.21.0 Patch Notes

Cosmoteer update 0.21.0 is now available! This is a small feature update that adds two varieties of aesthetic roof lights with configurable colors, plus a handful of bug fixes.
I am hard at work on performance optimizations and the upcoming "crew do construction" feature, but I wanted to get the above small update out in the meantime. Thanks for your ongoing patience!
Full patch notes:
- Added an "Exterior Light", a 1x1 part that brightens the roof around it with customizable color and size. Has no functional benefit.
- Added an "Exterior Headlight", a 1x1 part that brightens the roof in a specific direction with customizable color and size. Has no functional benefit.
- In blueprint mode when you have a ship design loaded that has parts whose blueprints haven't been purchased yet, the red text on the button will now say "MISSING PART BLUEPRINTS" instead of "MISSING BLUEPRINTS".
- Changed the default hotkey for deleting all doors to Shift+Del (from Ctrl+Del) so that it doesn't conflict with holding Ctrl to confirm deletion of parts that only give a partial refund.
- A.I. ships will now use any attack distance and rotation saved with their design when above 50% health.
- Added nine new built-in ships: Erponis, Eviscerator Reborn, Intrepid, Klepht, Scintillator, Yuhina, Daedalus, Goshawk, and Spectre.
- Miscellaneous updates to other existing built-in ships.
- Bugfix: Crash with error message "An item with the same key has already been added" that could occur in some circumstances when issuing a command after a ship splits into multiple pieces.
- Bugfix: Crash when right-click on a non-building part with the "grab" tool selected in build mode. (Currently only affects mods with non-buildable parts.)
- Bugfix: Some saved games could fail to load if they were saved while crew are salvaging ships.
- Bugfix: In some circumstances it was possible to lose all crew in Career mode without triggering an "ALL HANDS LOST" game over message.
- Bugfix: Some sprites (such as batteries in factories) were being rendered in the incorrect location when the room is flipped.
- Bugfix: Dragging a box to select ship parts was not selecting mining lasers along with other weapons.
- Modding: Added a 'UIColor' part component which allows the player to pick a color from a color wheel. It works very similarly to UIToggle and UITrigger.
- Modding: TurretWeapon and FixedWeapon no longer require an emitter. (Useful if the weapon doesn't actually shoot anything.)
