 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 11 February 2023

Update 0.21.0 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10532372 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Cosmoteer update 0.21.0 is now available! This is a small feature update that adds two varieties of aesthetic roof lights with configurable colors, plus a handful of bug fixes.

I am hard at work on performance optimizations and the upcoming "crew do construction" feature, but I wanted to get the above small update out in the meantime. Thanks for your ongoing patience!

Full patch notes:

  • Added an "Exterior Light", a 1x1 part that brightens the roof around it with customizable color and size. Has no functional benefit.
  • Added an "Exterior Headlight", a 1x1 part that brightens the roof in a specific direction with customizable color and size. Has no functional benefit.
  • In blueprint mode when you have a ship design loaded that has parts whose blueprints haven't been purchased yet, the red text on the button will now say "MISSING PART BLUEPRINTS" instead of "MISSING BLUEPRINTS".
  • Changed the default hotkey for deleting all doors to Shift+Del (from Ctrl+Del) so that it doesn't conflict with holding Ctrl to confirm deletion of parts that only give a partial refund.
  • A.I. ships will now use any attack distance and rotation saved with their design when above 50% health.
  • Added nine new built-in ships: Erponis, Eviscerator Reborn, Intrepid, Klepht, Scintillator, Yuhina, Daedalus, Goshawk, and Spectre.
  • Miscellaneous updates to other existing built-in ships.
  • Bugfix: Crash with error message "An item with the same key has already been added" that could occur in some circumstances when issuing a command after a ship splits into multiple pieces.
  • Bugfix: Crash when right-click on a non-building part with the "grab" tool selected in build mode. (Currently only affects mods with non-buildable parts.)
  • Bugfix: Some saved games could fail to load if they were saved while crew are salvaging ships.
  • Bugfix: In some circumstances it was possible to lose all crew in Career mode without triggering an "ALL HANDS LOST" game over message.
  • Bugfix: Some sprites (such as batteries in factories) were being rendered in the incorrect location when the room is flipped.
  • Bugfix: Dragging a box to select ship parts was not selecting mining lasers along with other weapons.
  • Modding: Added a 'UIColor' part component which allows the player to pick a color from a color wheel. It works very similarly to UIToggle and UITrigger.
  • Modding: TurretWeapon and FixedWeapon no longer require an emitter. (Useful if the weapon doesn't actually shoot anything.)

Changed files in this update

Cosmoteer Core Depot 799601
  • Loading history…
Cosmoteer x86 Depot 799602
  • Loading history…
Cosmoteer x64 Depot 799603
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link