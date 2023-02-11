 Skip to content

EmergeNYC update for 11 February 2023

0.9.5N Hotfix live on staging branch!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

0.9.5N

Fixed scaling of some of the Montgomery County units being off

Changed depots in developer branch

