Share · View all patches · Build 10532315 · Last edited 11 February 2023 – 22:26:11 UTC by Wendy

-Added another Achievement to a now 30 Total Achievements

-Added to the design Dream and Nightmare worlds.

-Added a Giant Duck to the Nightmare

-Made Adjustments to the Top of the Frozen Tower

-Made Adjustments within the Valley of Death

-Added to the Grief Encounter in the Decrepit Dungeon