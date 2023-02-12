Rune Break Is launching on early access

It's finally here! After a year of hard work and dedication, I am proud to announce the release of "Rune Break", a unique blend of casual action games and a rogue-like genres. As a solo developer, this moment marks a significant milestone in my journey, and I am eager to hear feedback from players.

"Rune Break" takes players on a thrilling journey through a mystical world filled with magical runes. With fast-paced action gameplay, players must use their skills to defeat fearsome enemies and unravel the mysteries of the runes.

I am thrilled to get this game into the hands of players finally. The development process has been challenging, but I am proud of what I have accomplished.

Although there is still much work to be done, I am confident that "Rune Break" will provide hours of entertainment and challenge for players. The blend of casual action games and a rogue-like genres creates a unique gaming experience, and I am excited to see how players will respond to it.

Releasing "Rune Break" is a proud moment for me as a solo developer. I have put a lot of effort into this project and I am grateful for the support of my friends and family who have been with me along the way.

So, what are you waiting for? Get ready to embark on a thrilling journey with "Rune Break", available now on Steam! I am eager to hear your feedback and see how you fare in the game. The adventure awaits!