Negative Atmosphere: Emergency Room update for 11 February 2023

Patch Notes ER_EA_1.2

Build 10532253 · Last edited by Wendy

Patch ER_EA_1.2 is now available for NeAt_ER.

Thank you so much to everyone who has played and reported issues in #neat-er-discussion on our Discord and here on the Steam Community forums. In this update the Laser Mode has received a significant input rework, many minor bugs have been fixed, textures have been updated for the SPIDER and the operating room has received a massive visual overhaul.

There is plenty more to come!

  • Sunscorched Studios

  • Updated Unreal Engine to 5.1.1.
    https://forums.unrealengine.com/t/5-1-1-hotfix-released/765638
  • Updated NVIDIA DLSS to 3.1.1
    https://forums.unrealengine.com/t/5-1-1-hotfix-released/765638
  • Fixed debugging information being displayed on start-up.
  • Fixed returning from options > graphics sub-panels resulting in incorrect prompts being displayed.
  • Fixed ability to 'glitch' out inspection scenes by spamming inputs.
  • Fixed reported odd yaw rotation behaviour.
  • Fixed rapidly swapping between 'Camera' and 'Sample' mode would cause equip animation to reset.
  • Fixed the 'Sample' mode laser detaching from the injector, when not looking at the operating table.
  • Fixed Sample Mode to Scanning Mode not triggering XRAY visuals.
  • Fixed Automatic Mode Switch to Default not correctly clearing Scanning Mode VFX.
  • Fixed inspection scenes not switching current mode back to Default mode.
  • Fixed the ability to pause being enabled in transition / fade to black screens.
  • Fixed various subtitling inconsistencies and errors.
  • Fixed various menu tooltip inconsistencies and errors.
  • Fixed various model and layout inconsistencies in the ER room for both operations.
  • Fixed initial codec timestamp not being 0:00.
  • Fixed duplicate audio options.

  • The Mode Switch system now switches to Default / Camera mode then locks the previous mode. This resolves some minor visual UI issues.
  • Zoom in / out now moves the Laser arm, so that it's always in camera.
  • The Laser now follows the crosshair rather than being indepently aimed.
  • Traversal is now enabled in Laser Mode.
  • Pitch & Yaw is now enabled in Laser Mode.
  • The Laser diode now spins up during firing.
  • The Laser mode now blends from animation to gameplay in a smoother fashion.
  • Additional achievements now unlockable.

  • Updated SPIDER robot textures & materials.
  • Updated ER room materials, textures & decals.
  • Updated ER room lighting & lighting sequences in both operations.

