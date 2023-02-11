Patch Notes ER_EA_1.2

Patch ER_EA_1.2 is now available for NeAt_ER.

Thank you so much to everyone who has played and reported issues in #neat-er-discussion on our Discord and here on the Steam Community forums. In this update the Laser Mode has received a significant input rework, many minor bugs have been fixed, textures have been updated for the SPIDER and the operating room has received a massive visual overhaul.

There is plenty more to come!

Sunscorched Studios

Updated Unreal Engine to 5.1.1.

Updated NVIDIA DLSS to 3.1.1

Fixed debugging information being displayed on start-up.

Fixed returning from options > graphics sub-panels resulting in incorrect prompts being displayed.

Fixed ability to 'glitch' out inspection scenes by spamming inputs.

Fixed reported odd yaw rotation behaviour.

Fixed rapidly swapping between 'Camera' and 'Sample' mode would cause equip animation to reset.

Fixed the 'Sample' mode laser detaching from the injector, when not looking at the operating table.

Fixed Sample Mode to Scanning Mode not triggering XRAY visuals.

Fixed Automatic Mode Switch to Default not correctly clearing Scanning Mode VFX.

Fixed inspection scenes not switching current mode back to Default mode.

Fixed the ability to pause being enabled in transition / fade to black screens.

Fixed various subtitling inconsistencies and errors.

Fixed various menu tooltip inconsistencies and errors.

Fixed various model and layout inconsistencies in the ER room for both operations.

Fixed initial codec timestamp not being 0:00.

Fixed duplicate audio options.

The Mode Switch system now switches to Default / Camera mode then locks the previous mode. This resolves some minor visual UI issues.

Zoom in / out now moves the Laser arm, so that it's always in camera.

The Laser now follows the crosshair rather than being indepently aimed.

Traversal is now enabled in Laser Mode.

Pitch & Yaw is now enabled in Laser Mode.

The Laser diode now spins up during firing.

The Laser mode now blends from animation to gameplay in a smoother fashion.

Additional achievements now unlockable.