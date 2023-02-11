Patch Notes ER_EA_1.2

Patch ER_EA_1.2 is now available for NeAt_ER.
Thank you so much to everyone who has played and reported issues in #neat-er-discussion on our Discord and here on the Steam Community forums. In this update the Laser Mode has received a significant input rework, many minor bugs have been fixed, textures have been updated for the SPIDER and the operating room has received a massive visual overhaul.
There is plenty more to come!
- Sunscorched Studios
- Updated Unreal Engine to 5.1.1.
https://forums.unrealengine.com/t/5-1-1-hotfix-released/765638
- Updated NVIDIA DLSS to 3.1.1
- Fixed debugging information being displayed on start-up.
- Fixed returning from options > graphics sub-panels resulting in incorrect prompts being displayed.
- Fixed ability to 'glitch' out inspection scenes by spamming inputs.
- Fixed reported odd yaw rotation behaviour.
- Fixed rapidly swapping between 'Camera' and 'Sample' mode would cause equip animation to reset.
- Fixed the 'Sample' mode laser detaching from the injector, when not looking at the operating table.
- Fixed Sample Mode to Scanning Mode not triggering XRAY visuals.
- Fixed Automatic Mode Switch to Default not correctly clearing Scanning Mode VFX.
- Fixed inspection scenes not switching current mode back to Default mode.
- Fixed the ability to pause being enabled in transition / fade to black screens.
- Fixed various subtitling inconsistencies and errors.
- Fixed various menu tooltip inconsistencies and errors.
- Fixed various model and layout inconsistencies in the ER room for both operations.
- Fixed initial codec timestamp not being 0:00.
- Fixed duplicate audio options.
- The Mode Switch system now switches to Default / Camera mode then locks the previous mode. This resolves some minor visual UI issues.
- Zoom in / out now moves the Laser arm, so that it's always in camera.
- The Laser now follows the crosshair rather than being indepently aimed.
- Traversal is now enabled in Laser Mode.
- Pitch & Yaw is now enabled in Laser Mode.
- The Laser diode now spins up during firing.
- The Laser mode now blends from animation to gameplay in a smoother fashion.
- Additional achievements now unlockable.
- Updated SPIDER robot textures & materials.
- Updated ER room materials, textures & decals.
- Updated ER room lighting & lighting sequences in both operations.
