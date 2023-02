Fursan al-Aqsa Remake Demo Achievements

Summary:

This update adds fully integration with Steamworks Online Subsystem to Fursan al-Aqsa Remake Playable Teaser (the demo for those who own the game on Steam). I added 5 Steam Achievements and since I will release each new mission as a standalone update (I won't wait 10 months to release all missions together), I will add new achievements for each new mission.