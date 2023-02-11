 Skip to content

Zombie Prison Break update for 11 February 2023

Helpful Update

Build 10532205

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update includes:

  • Zombies have varying running speeds that have been slowed down a little bit.
  • It is clear that you have to aim down sights to shoot the blowgun. Game was not clear about that and caused frustration.
  • Added a second gun in the starting area to get the game play moving along quicker.
  • Added a note about turning off the beginning room alarm.
  • Reduced zombie noise.
  • Added a master volume slider. Note: The slider does not save in the correct position when you leave the options screen. This is just a visual error. I will be researching and updating the slider in the coming weeks.

