Helpful Update

Update includes:
- Zombies have varying running speeds that have been slowed down a little bit.
- It is clear that you have to aim down sights to shoot the blowgun. Game was not clear about that and caused frustration.
- Added a second gun in the starting area to get the game play moving along quicker.
- Added a note about turning off the beginning room alarm.
- Reduced zombie noise.
- Added a master volume slider. Note: The slider does not save in the correct position when you leave the options screen. This is just a visual error. I will be researching and updating the slider in the coming weeks.
