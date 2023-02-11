Update 2/11/2023

Bug Fixes

Haven Arena Battles now have the correct combatants listed in the menu

You can no longer enter any arena match without first defeating the earlier tiers

Fixed a crash that can happen if you go into Haven Arena Solo but had a party member beforehand

You can no longer summon a pet when doing Have Arena Solo matches

Fixed a rare stack overflow error that could happen with the enemies Cleave skill

Game Balance Changes

Changed gold drop amounts for many Arena combatants