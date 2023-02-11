Update 2/11/2023

Bug Fixes
Haven Arena Battles now have the correct combatants listed in the menu
You can no longer enter any arena match without first defeating the earlier tiers
Fixed a crash that can happen if you go into Haven Arena Solo but had a party member beforehand
You can no longer summon a pet when doing Have Arena Solo matches
Fixed a rare stack overflow error that could happen with the enemies Cleave skill
Game Balance Changes
Changed gold drop amounts for many Arena combatants
Changed files in this update