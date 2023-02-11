 Skip to content

Gjallarhorn update for 11 February 2023

Update 2/11/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10532113 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes
Haven Arena Battles now have the correct combatants listed in the menu
You can no longer enter any arena match without first defeating the earlier tiers
Fixed a crash that can happen if you go into Haven Arena Solo but had a party member beforehand
You can no longer summon a pet when doing Have Arena Solo matches
Fixed a rare stack overflow error that could happen with the enemies Cleave skill

Game Balance Changes
Changed gold drop amounts for many Arena combatants

