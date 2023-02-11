Errant Kingdom: Part Five - Out now!

In our penultimate update, enjoy the (relative) calm before the storm as you visit wintery Auduryn. Words are your weapon, wield them wisely...

UPDATE NOTES

This is the penultimate update! Our next update in two weeks' time will be our epic finale

PATCH NOTES (FIXES)

AMBASSADOR ROUTE

Due to a variable being misdefined, if you entered the Raiden & Lucien poly route via Raiden’s romance you will need to replay the previous update from the menu choice, "Lucien would be very upset," in the castle gardens to ensure your Raiden & Lucien poly route triggers in future updates.

The end of the previous update was looping the throne room scene after the end screen had finished displaying. Now fixed. If you saved at the end screen this shouldn’t give you any issues.

KNIGHT ROUTE

A line of text introducing Lucien to the scene in Maja’s atrium was missing, this is now added.

A repeated block of text has been deleted from the scene where you either speak to Roux or Erik underneath the tree. There was also a line referring to Erik being present in Roux’s romance route which has now been removed.