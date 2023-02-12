Amber Trail is now Available!

Play Amber Trail now!

Amber trail is a pixel art 2D side scrolling real time strategy mixed with hack'n slash action. Manage resources and defend your settlement from incoming enemies.

Few thank you words from me:

Its been a great journey. Hard work for many hours but also a lot of fun making this game. Other solo devs out there understand the struggles. Wanted to thank everyone for tests and feedback that made this game way better than it used to be. The game is released but I do not want to end this journey. Still have a lot of ideas i can implement to make this game better but i want you all to decide what should be done.

But this is not the time for that, now it is time for you to have fun in Amber Trail :)

Talk to You later.

~lukudev