Spin Stations & Station Boarding

This update adds a couple things all in the same vein.

Gaia spin stations: every un-claimed system will now spawn with two spin stations in it. These are extremely hard to kill with regular fleet power.

Spin station 'ground' battles: fight on top of these spin stations! Bring a transport (with an army, almost certainly some 'air'craft) and a fleet carrier and fight it out against Gaia (corporate/genetically engineered creatures/police) forces. You get 5000 monopoly money for winning and the station goes poof! woo!

Faction station boarding: these are two-stage fights. You need a transport (with an army...) and fleet carrier here too. The first stage is an 'air' battle against interdiction forces from the station. If you don't destroy the interdiction forces in time, you lose. (Also it's cool the station is in the background and gets bigger as you fight on.) In the second phase, you spawn on the interior of the ship, and have to 'capture' (have a unit on) the reactor cells and the CIC (command information center) cell. If you win both, the station is destroyed and you get 5000 monopoly money.

To that end, two new Gaia (in this case corporate mercenary) spacecraft have been added, along with two unique MCVCM and UN-SOLEXFOR units apiece, that only come up on the ground portion of the station battles/boarding. (Technically three for each faction, since I added the fleet carrier mechs as playable units for the interdiction portion too.)

Now onto the bug fixes, let's hope I didn't introduce any new ones:

--Moved the fleet display to the upper right so your cursor has to travel less distance to get from fleet to ships, but still roughly equidistant with the buttons

--To above, I also tried what I, and probably all of us, thought would be a good solution: the fleets appearing around the outer edge of the orbital rings and also just around the rondel. Much to my surprise, these actually made the problem worse.

--Fixed campaign missions not properly playing the muffled versions of combat sounds on celestials with limited/no atmosphere

--Made it so you can right click the parent celestial in the moonbox, I thought this was impossible due to engine limitations but then I remembered this magical thing called "collision circles"

--Celestial overview info now displays on mouseover, no need to press V all the time, also displays moon ownership

--Fixed control zones not populating in celestial overview until you'd visited the ground view for the celestial

--unit unlocks are now clickable in the whole square, and they highlight yellow instead of just highlighting, in order to better display that these are the units this one gives bonuses to

--fixed some shenanigans with buying stations

--made ship and fleet selection a bit more permissive

--added a reminder you need to press enter to confirm to the ship/unit buy screens

--fixed yet another crash with the AI assigning awards, I think this script wins the award for most ways to crash; mercifully I caught this one instead of one of you all having to

--shotgunned more checks on landing troops to prevent a crash I couldn't recreate

--fixed strange cursor ghosting glitch that... came out of nowhere? not a big deal but super weird

--Martian fleet carrier now displays its mech like the UN-SOLEXFOR one does