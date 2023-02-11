 Skip to content

Isles of Pangaea update for 11 February 2023

Saved Player Creature Position

Build 10532053

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The last position of the player's creatures is now saved and loaded with the creature, and this is per map. So each map can remember its own last position for each creature. This should make traveling long distances much more of an enjoyable experience so you don't have to restart the journey every time you exit the game.

Creatures are once again able to drink freshwater and have it count as freshwater and not saltwater. This had been broken since I added in the new water system but now it is working again.

