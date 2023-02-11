Update 1.0.4.4 (Experimental)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings! We are excited to share the experimental build for the largest content update we have ever done in CAOS. Update 1.0.4.4. focuses on Operation Husky, but also brings with it a series of hypothetical scenarios or variants and paradrop gameplay improvements.

See the picture below for information on how to opt-in to the Experimental build if you’re interested in playing new updates early.



New Scenarios:

To play the new historical or hypothetical scenarios, check out the "Premade" section under scenario type when starting a new game.

Operation Husky and Variants:

Recreate the first decisive blow against fortress Europe in Operation Husky and explore two hypothetical variants of the scenario for increased replayability!

Operation Husky (Historical)

The straight historical scenario with turn-1 Allied invasion beaches and paradrop landing zones pre-selected and units adhere to their historical arrival dates.



Operation Husky+

A variant of historical Operation Husky where the Allied invader can freely select their initial invasion beaches anywhere from Alcamo-Partinico in the northwest to Avola-Cassibile in the southeast.

Operation Husky Expanded

A hypothetical, expanded variant of Operation Husky that assumes the Axis had one month’s advanced warning to prepare for the invasion of Sicily. Axis forces on the island and reinforcements enroute are more numerous by drawing on reserves from mainland Italy and Greece. Additionally, the Allies gain access to 7th and 8th Army’s full reserves, including the balance of the 82nd Airborne Division, 46th Infantry Division (UK), and 1st Parachute Division. Expect a tougher fight from both sides.



The substantially increased German presence in Sicily's interior in expanded Husky.

Operation Firebrand:

Hypothetical scenario inspired by Allied proposals to launch a French-led liberation of Corsica in autumn 1943, as a sequel to a successful invasion of Sardinia. Historically, as the Italian Fascist regime collapsed following the invasion of Sicily, the invasions of Sardinia and Corsica were never enacted. To bring Operation Firebrand to life in CAOS we assume the invasion of Sardinia was a success, the Mussolini government did not collapse, and the Corps Expéditionnaire Français was activated early to liberate Corsica in October 1943.



Tutorial Scenario

CAOS is also receiving a much-needed tutorial scenario that guides players through basic orders and game mechanics. The tutorial walks players through combat orders, artillery orders, game systems such as Zone of Control, and air system, before turning the player loose to hone their abilities in a hypothetical siege of Sassari scenario.

Gameplay Improvements:

Paradrop Air bridging. Paradrops onto friendly airfields inside friendly air space inflict minimum cohesion loss and do not suffer from drop dispersion. You can now safely air bridge paratroop reinforcements to the front with good air control.

Air Interdiction can now only be conducted inside friendly air zone.

Several updates to the Sicily map including more accurate reflection of the urban sprawl of Palermo, upgraded Alcamo to city status, and added a new Strait terrain type at the straits of Messina.

Several minor updates to the Sardinia map, including the missing beach at Portilocco to make landings above Alghero more feasible.

Interface Improvements:

Movement speed now displayed on unit HUD card.

Static and temporarily immobile status now displayed on unit HUD card.

Before the Husky update is ready for its full release there are still several content, feature additions, and bug fixes left outstanding.