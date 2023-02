Carth Alpha 1.93a6

~Fixed issue with clothing item recipe mismatched

~Fixed issue with quests and animals getting killed

~Removed bow from starting female character

~Created more hair choices

~Small bug fixes

~UI text style changes

~Added Werebear

~Added Werewolf

~Adjust all enemy and animal detection radius and range

~Fixed detection issues with some AI

~Fixed sounds on damage not playing on some AI

~Adjusted movement on bandits

~Tweaked AI movement