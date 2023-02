PORTABLE OPS - FEB UPDATE - *2/11 -

ADDED:

NEW CUSTOM SOLIDER MODE

NEW SPECIAL CHARACTERS

NEW AIM DOWN SIGHTS SYSTEM

NEW SOUND EFFECTS FOR WEAPONS

NEW DEPLOYABLE SHIELD (30. SECS, 1 TIME USE FOR SUPPORT CLASS)

NEW BULLET TRACER SYSTEM

NEW FOOTSTEPS SFX

NEW CLOCK FOR SPEED RUNS (USE STAT KEY TO SEE ON TOP BAR)

NEW WEAPONS -

.ATX SIG - PISTOL

.NERPH - AIR GUN

.VSS - SNIPER

.TOMMY GUN (THOMPSON)

.MAC 10

.M4 W/ LASER SIGHT

.SPAS 12 AUTO SHOTGUN (WIP)

.PUMP ACTION (WIP)

.RAMBO KNIFE

.NORIKO SWORD

.AMERICAN SNIPER RIFLE

.P90 SUB MACHINEGUN

.SMG

FIXES:

MAP OPTIMIZING TO INCREASE CONQUEST FPS BY 5-10 FPS

OPTIMIZED TEXTURES FOR OVERALL FPS IMPROVMENT

COLLISION CORRECTIONS - LOOT, PLAYERS, MAPS

SOUND OF FIRE MODE CHANGE WHILE RUNNING

INFINITE GLIDERS ON MULTIPLE KEY PRESSES

HIT TRACERS FOR WEAPONS REMOVED - PROJECTILE SYSTEM FOR FALLOFF

WEAPON TWEAKS TO FALLOFF, RECOIL, MAGAZINE AMOUNT, ICONS

BLOOD DECAL RANDOM SPAWN (REMOVED FROM GAME)

RPG REMOVED (WIP ON A MUCH BETTER, SYSTEM)

STEALTH KILL FIXED

DOOR COLLISIONS FIXED

RAIL COLLISIONS FIXED

MINOR PRONE CODE - STILL WIP

SPAWNS ON ENEMY SIDE - PRISON MAP

COLLION ON BOUNDS OF WORLD

ADDED COVER ON SEVERAL MAPS TO PREVENT HEAVY SPAWN CAMPING

FIXED FLOATING DESTROYED PIECES