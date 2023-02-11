Rolling back the update from yesterday that caused the "failed to load save 'user'" error message.
Bad North update for 11 February 2023
Rollback to previous version
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bad North Windows x86 Depot 688421
Bad North OSX Depot 688423
Bad North - Deluxe Edition Content (970060) Depot Depot 970060
